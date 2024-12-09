Pepper Creative Awards 2024: VERMMILLION named Agency of the Year

The 18th edition of Pepper Creative Awards was held at a glittering function at Taj Vivanta Hotel Kochi on December 6. V M Shreyams Kumar, managing director Mathrubhumi Group and president of Indian Newspaper Socienty ( INS) was the chief guest at the award ceremony.

Advertisment

Senthil Kumar, chief creative officer- VML India, Vishnu Srivatsav- national creative director- 22 feet Tribal, Niranjan Natarajan- founder creative director- Why Axis Advertising and Chockalingam co-founder director– OPN Advertising represented the jury panel.

Chennai-based Vermmillion Communications won the ‘Agency of the Year Award’ and the Mathrubhumi Group won the ‘Advertiser of the year’ award. Thiruvananthapuram-based Stark Communications bagged the award for the Best of Kerala and Bangalore-based Nirvana Films won the Best of Karnataka award. Special jury consideration awards were bagged by VLADIMIR MOTION PICTURES and Mathrubhumi Printing & Publishing Co.

Prominent agencies from Kerala such as Plainspeak, Hammer, Capio Creatives, CAT Films, MM TV, Radio Mango, Club FM, Reporter TV, Asianet News etc were among the other awardees.

“Before the main award function, we had a panel discussion with four jury members - Senthil Kumar, Vishnu Srivatsav, Niranjan Natarajan and Chockalingam - which was moderated by Anupama Sajeet, Features Editor, MANIFEST MEDIA , Mumbai. The session mainly focused on creativity in general and opened up a platform for the audience to interact with the jury. The panel discussion went on for more than an hour and the audience had a wonderful time to interact with the jury members”, said P.K. Natesh, chairman, Pepper Awards 2024

“This year we received more than 600 entries from ad agencies, media, production houses, printers and photographers across South India. There were 2 rounds of online judging and one round off line judging at Bangalore,” said K. Venugopal, chairman, Pepper Trust.

“More than 380 participants from across South India attended the function which took more than 4 hours to get over with lots of entertainment and an interactive quiz session by Manorama Max with attractive gift hampers for the winners," said Natesh.

afaqs! received this information in a press release.