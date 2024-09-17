Pepper Creative Awards Trust invites entries for 18th edition of Pepper Awards

Sign up for afaqs! Newsletters
The award ceremony will be held in December 2024 at Taj Vivanta, Marine Drive, Kochi.
The Pepper Creative Awards Trust has invited entries for the 18th edition of Pepper Awards, the creative awards in South India. The entries should be submitted online @ www.pepperawards.com on or before 5pm, September 30, 2024. The entry is open to advertising agencies, media agencies, digital agencies, event companies, PR agencies, media houses and production houses in the southern states. All the entries must have been published or displayed for the first time between April 1, 2023 and March 31, 2024.
“This year also we have added many new categories and sub categories at par with other national awards in the country, thereby creating more chances to win more awards”, said P K Natesh, chairman Pepper Awards 2024. “ Besides the usual Agency of the Year Award and Advertiser of the Year Award, there is a special jury award for outstanding creative work,” he added.
“Awards will also be given specifically for Kerala based agencies in the Jewellery, Real Estate, Textile, Hospitality, Ayurveda, Media, Banking/NBFC, Retail (Home appliances), Healthcare, Education and Cinema sector,” said K Venugopal, Chairman of Pepper Creative Awards Trust. The winners will be selected by a jury comprising nationally and internationally acclaimed personalities who were members of various international jury panels, including Cannes Film Festival, One Show, Adfest, Goa fest etc,” he added.
The jury comprises Senthil Kumar, Chief Creative Officer, VML India; Jonoo Simon, CEO & Chief Creative Officer, Brave New World; Manish Bhatt, Founder Director, Scarecrow M&C Saatchi; Niranjan Natarajan, Founder Creative Director, Why Axis Advertising L.L.P; Chockalingam S, Co-founder / Director , OPN Advertising ; Sanket Audhi, Creative & Founding Member, Talented and Teresa Sebastian, Creative & Founding Member, Talented.
