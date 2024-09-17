Pepper Creative Awards Trust invites entries for 18th edition of Pepper Awards

The Pepper Creative Awards Trust has invited entries for the 18th edition of Pepper Awards, the creative awards in South India. The entries should be submitted online @ www.pepperawards.com on or before 5pm, September 30, 2024. The entry is open to advertising agencies, media agencies, digital agencies, event companies, PR agencies, media houses and production houses in the southern states. All the entries must have been published or displayed for the first time between April 1, 2023 and March 31, 2024.