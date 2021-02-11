Pepsico India strengthens its beverage portfolio, launches ‘Mountain Dew Ice™’ in India

Speaking about the launch of Mountain Dew Ice™, Vineet Sharma, category director- Mountain Dew & Sting, PepsiCo India, said, “Launch of Mountain Dew Ice is a significant milestone and a testimony of our commitment towards beverage category innovation. Mountain Dew Ice brings the best of both worlds to the consumers – the fun of bubbles & fizz and goodness of juice. This innovation is based on extensive consumer research and is in line with the ambition of providing our consumers the beverage of their choice.