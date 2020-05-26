Peter England & Ayushmann Khurrana launch a video film to raise awareness about wearing face masks

Speaking on this novel association, Ayushmann Khurrana says, "As a socially conscious citizen of India, I wish to spread constructive messages on matters that require vital and urgent attention, like health and safety measures during the coronavirus pandemic. I‘m glad to be a part of a campaign where a hugely important message is being communicated by Peter England which aims to make people aware about the importance of wearing face masks. With face masks taking centerstage in this pandemic, it is a thought in the right direction to raise awareness on how we should be conscious of our health and in turn also take care of the health and safety of the community-at- large. I'm glad to begin my association with Peter England, an iconic brand that has redefined the men’s fashion industry, with this social video. The brand's persona and attributes appeals to me and makes this association something I dearly look forward to.”