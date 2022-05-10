P&G India to improve accessibility of its brand advertising for people with sight and hearing impairments

Talking about the commitments, Sharat Verma, chief marketing officer, P&G India said, “At P&G, we want to step up and use our voice to be a force for growth and force for good. We have made strong progress in the role our brands are playing to drive social and cultural change. Not only that, but we are also committed to enabling equal opportunities for women in the advertising creativity and production industry. It is important that we make equality and inclusion a sustainable part of creativity. Therefore, we are seeking to work with the next generation of marketers and advertisers, to drive holistic change in imagery, and in turn, society. We are deliberate in our actions to advance equality and inclusion, so that we can accelerate the pace of change.”