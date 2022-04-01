PharmEasy appoints Aamir Khan as its brand ambassador

#GharBaitheBaitheTakeItEasy campaign brings Aamir Khan as the new brand ambassador of the healthcare brand PharmEasy and introduces him in a set of quirky, disruptive and ‘mad-humour’ genre TVCs. This campaign is conceptualised by FCB India. Aamir plays a triple role of the PharmEasy delivery person who pops up in the oddest places and in the craziest manner to tell customers about all the offerings from the PharmEasy brand and how all that people need to do now is ‘Take It Easy’ (at least when it comes to their healthcare needs).