&pictures premiere of Badhaai Do

Talking about the film Rajkummar Rao says "Taking on roles that swim against the flow and curate a niche for itself is a process that enriches you as a person. Cinema is the window to a reality we hope to achieve or normalise and films such as Badhaai Do is a mindful step towards it. It has personally affected my outlook towards situations. It was a conscious decision to keep characters like Sumi and Shardul as real as possible in order to build a sense of familiarity among the viewers. The way those two own their choices and set course of their relationship independent of their family's expectations is something our youth today highly relates to. And Badhaai Do encourages this unconventional yet traditional way of life as it can be."