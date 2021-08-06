&pictures presents the year’s Maha Blockbuster, Vijay The Master

Talking about the film, Malavika Mohanan said, “As an artist, I try to go an extra mile with my character and what matters the most is the impact it leaves on the audience. I love exploring roles which help me bring about different facets of my performance. It was an enriching experience to be a part of a grand-scale film like Vijay The Master. And working with a sensation and an icon, Vijay sir, made this experience even more exciting for me. I would say it all happened at the right time and at the right place. The movie has given me so much - a chance to work with some of the best in the industry, some amazing lifelong friends, and so many cherished memories."