&pictures to present the world television premiere of ‘Satyaprem ki Katha’

The movie starring Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani in lead roles will be telecasted on October 24 at 8pm on the occasion of Dussehra.
‘Satyaprem ki Katha’ is a film that celebrates love. It has a unique beginning but as they say, love always finds its way. The film promises a timeless storyline with good performances, a pinch of magic, and two people entangled in a love tale.
Sharing his excitement about the world television premiere, Kartik Aaryan, the lead actor, said, "I am thrilled for the world television premiere of 'Satyaprem Ki Katha' on &pictures this Dusshera. My character, Sattu, in the film, who is deeply in love, embarks on an emotional journey that I believe will resonate with viewers of all ages. It's quite different from the ones I have worked on - with its nostalgic charm and heartfelt moments. The response to our movie has been heartwarming and netizens hailed my character and coined a trending hashtag - #BeLikeSattu - highlighting the importance of having green flags for your partner."
Kiara Advani also shared her thoughts, "Working on 'Satyaprem Ki Katha' was an incredible experience, and I am absolutely delighted for its world television premiere. This film is not just a love story; it's a celebration of the enduring power of love, and it delivers a beautiful message that resonates with everyone. My character - Katha is my most special and loved character yet, in the film she goes on a profound journey of finding and reconnecting with herself."
The movie songs, ‘Naseeb Se’ and ‘Aaj Ke Baad’, composed and sung by Tulsi Kumar, Vishal Mishra, Payal Dev, and Manan Bhardwaj, have got over 42 million and 65 million views respectively on YouTube.
(We got this information in a press release.)