&pictures to present the world television premiere of ‘Satyaprem ki Katha’

Sharing his excitement about the world television premiere, Kartik Aaryan, the lead actor, said, "I am thrilled for the world television premiere of 'Satyaprem Ki Katha' on &pictures this Dusshera. My character, Sattu, in the film, who is deeply in love, embarks on an emotional journey that I believe will resonate with viewers of all ages. It's quite different from the ones I have worked on - with its nostalgic charm and heartfelt moments. The response to our movie has been heartwarming and netizens hailed my character and coined a trending hashtag - #BeLikeSattu - highlighting the importance of having green flags for your partner."