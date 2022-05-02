Pink Lemonade Communications launches UGC (User Generated Content) Studio

User Generated Content is known to give predictable ROI when it converts 5X times better than other branded content.
Pink Lemonade Communications, one of the fastest-growing global full-service, integrated marketing and communications agencies, announces the launch of India’s first UGC(User Generated Content) platform. The Pink Lemonade UGC Studio is designed by a team of genuine, authentic, and regular people who love creating content for informing, educating, and entertaining the audience. User Generated Content is known to give predictable ROI when it converts 5X times better than other branded content.
Statistics show that 92% of customers trust and turn to people they know for reviews and recommendations above any other source. This is why 79% of people consider User Generated Content to highly impact their purchasing decisions. It comes to you from REAL people in a 10 times more relatable way!
Pink Lemonade UGC Studio is a platform that brings together 1100+ content creators who will provide increased engagement for brands with relatable reels and videos made by real people, in real-life scenarios doing things as people normally would. As humans, we are constantly curious about what others are doing, what their tastes are, who and what they are following, and what they are using. As a result, such content delivers proven ROI.
The Pink Lemonade UGC Studio is supported by brand strategists, trend trackers, creative experts, and media buyers.
Speaking on the occasion Tapan Garg, Strategic Director, Pink Lemonade, says, “We are extremely excited to bring you Pink Lemonade UGC Studios, as it’s the next big thing. Brands have realized the value of this kind of content, which is generated by people for people, and not just content on a brand’s social media feed. We look forward to seeing what this can mean for the brands we support, and how it will turn the industry trends around!” s
Tina Garg, CEO and chief creative storyteller, adds, “User-generated content is an effective strategy to create better recall and higher engagement for brands. We have seen that more and more brands today are looking at newer methods of marketing to gain more customers, build trust among their audience, and influence purchasing decisions. Pink Lemonade UGC Studios is a step towards providing new-age marketing tools for the brands that we work with. Through our subscription based service our aim is to help brands in putting out great, relatable content made by a multitude of talented creators, giving them more engagement than ever before!”
Pink Lemonade has already been providing such content for brands like Swiggy, ITC, RCI, Hyundai, and many more that has led to a visible increase in engagement for multiple brands.
(We got this information in a press release).