PinkPowerCo acquired a canada based enterprise client, Sangoma Technologies

The account was on-boarded following multiple pitches and became effective from last week.
PinkPowerco wins a telecommunications giant - Sangoma, the leading enterprise in Unified Communications Solutions. The collaboration will focus on tapping new businesses through Facebook and LinkedIn advertising for the APAC region. The account was on-boarded following multiple pitches and became effective from last week.
Sangoma, is a trusted industry leader in delivering solutions like cloud services, video conferencing, Carrier Services, Business-Phone System, Network Connectivity, Phones and Devices and Open Sources providing Unified Communications. Their presence across the globe helps them serve millions of customers. They are the primary developer and sponsor of Asterisk and FreePBX, the two largest open source communications projects in the world.
PinkPowerco, is a digital marketing agency that builds a growth engine for business with marketing and sales technology. Their data-driven approach has helped clients in sustainable growth. Their overseas clientele have been benefited by the spearhead approach, combination of MarTech stack, Audience Segments, Personalized messaging, Digital Marketing Campaigns and Analytics.
PinkPowerco team was able to demonstrate they are the right partners, highlighting their approach and previous work that has helped brands to grow. The team is honoured and privileged to collaborate with Sangoma and is committed to deliver the growth with planning already underway.