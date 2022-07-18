Pinkvilla Rings in the Massive Success of its Maiden Pinkvilla Style Icons Awards with a Whopping Reach of Over One Billion

Buzzing across multiple social media platforms, the gala set a new style benchmark with the country’s biggest celebrities in attendance.
Leading entertainment and lifestyle brand Pinkvilla rings in the grand success of its maiden awards night, Pinkvilla Style Icons, which garnered a massive footprint of over 1 billion across the internet and social media. Held on 16th June at JW Marriott, Mumbai Juhu, the awards honored India’s greatest style stalwarts across industries like film, television, business, sports, fashion, etc., with some of the celebrated attendees of the awards night being Ranveer Singh, Karan Johar, Kartik Aaryan, Kriti Sanon, Varun Dhawan, Kiara Advani, Sidharth Malhotra, Shikhar Dhawan, Ayushmann Khurrana, Arjun Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan, Janhvi Kapoor, Masaba Gupta, Parineeti Chopra among others.
The maiden Pinkvilla Style Icons garnered an overwhelming response from the media and glitterati, with the country’s leading publications extensively covering the event and the prolific celebrity guests of the night acknowledging its grand success on social media. The glamorous gala also garnered a phenomenal response from the audiences, with over 8 million interactions, about 8 million likes, 60 K shares, and 30K mentions across social media platforms.
Quickly becoming the talk of the town, the event set new benchmarks for awards shows in the country, serving some of the freshest celebrity red carpet looks in recent times. One month on, the buzz for the awards night continues to be super strong, garnering innumerable fan interactions and far-reaching interest through Pinkvilla’s massive app & social media presence. The highlights of the stylish affair were also captured on television by India’s leading channel Times Now, on 16th July, Saturday at 3:30 PM.
The event, which sent millions of passionate fans and fashion lovers into a frenzy, helped ring in Pinkvilla’s fifteenth year in business in true ‘style’. Held in collaboration with Pinkvilla’s organizational partners Across Media Solutions & Cinema Waale, the event was supported by Macho Hint, Bank of Baroda, Vibez Audio Gear, So Good, Kross Bikes, Carrera, Astroyogi, Enrich, Boutique Living, Pearl Academy, and Radio City.
Commenting on the grand success of the event, Nandini Shenoy, CEO & Founder of Pinkvilla stated, “We at Pinkvilla remain committed to bringing the most innovative and new-age offerings in the space of entertainment & lifestyle to our prized audiences, which has made us a leader in the space today. The overwhelming response for our maiden Pinkvilla Style Icons Awards, from all corners, reinforces our dedication towards audiences and bears a testament to the kind of passion and excellence that the brand has stood for since its inception. Even as we scale new heights, we look to offer nothing but the best content experiences, setting new milestones in all our undertakings.”
Mukul Kumar Sharma, COO, Pinkvilla added, “Over the years, Pinkvilla has successfully diversified to offer a variety of quality content in the spheres of entertainment and lifestyle. However, our primary aim has always been to present the most engaging, relatable, and far-reaching content experiences. The success of our maiden Pinkvilla Style Icons, which has made it one of the most memorable awards nights in recent times, is another step forward in our rapidly transforming growth story and marks yet another big leap in the right direction for the brand as we expand and extend our offerings.”
Roheet Chadha, co-founder, Across Media Solutions said, “The buzz refuses to die, and so do the congratulatory messages. It is music to my ears to hear sponsors say they got more than what they signed up for. Whether it was branded content for sponsors’ social media, or an in-episode product integration, or a product launch using the awards platform - all clients were delivered meticulously tailored marketing solutions. Affordable and relevant brand solutions are what marketers are seeking, and Across Media is committed to the cause of delivering just that.”
Prashant Singh, co-founder and partner, Cinema Waale Film and Television Productions LLP added "A month after the Pinkvilla Style Icons 2022, it won't really be an understatement to say that we are absolutely thrilled with the super success of the award function! When we had set out to put together the event, the idea was to make it a memorable one. And voila, that wish has come true as the inaugural edition of the award function continues to be the talk of the B-Town. As the curator of the show, we, at Cinema Waale, are proud of the fact that celebrities from different walks of life - led by Bollywood stars turned up in huge numbers, and congregated at one place after the painful days of COVID-19/lockdowns, etc. It was fantastic to see so many achievers under one roof. In hindsight though, the challenge will be to take things a notch above the next time around. But we are up for any challenge that comes our way,".
(We got this information in a press release).