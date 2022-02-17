Piramal Lacto Calamine® expands its oily skincare range of products

Nitish Bajaj, CEO of Consumer Products Division said, “The expansion of the Lacto Calamine range in skincare is part of our strategy to reinforce and consolidate our brand presence in the beauty category. We believe, for the modern woman, a holistic approach to wellness is important and it applies to skincare as well. The Lacto Calamine range caters to consumer’s oily skincare needs, helping them achieve their clear, matte skin. We are delighted to introduce popular bollywood actress, Amyra Dastur as our brand ambassador to position Lacto Calamine as a go to product for daily oily skin care. The combination of Amyra’s elegance and Lacto Calamine, which represents a trusted solution for beautiful, matte skin, is a great partnership and will help us reach the right audience.”