Piramal Lacto Calamine® expands its oily skincare range of products

Aims to double the size of the business by 2023 with multiple product lines across skin and body care categories.
Piramal Pharma's Consumer Products Division today announced the expansion of its Lacto Calamine® skin care product range. The brand has launched a new campaign, ‘For a Clear Matte Face Daily,’ and brought onboard popular B-town actress, Amyra Dastur as the brand ambassador. With an aim to double its growth in the next 12- 18 months, the brand has added a range of exciting new products especially formulated for oily skin, such as Charcoal Peel Off Mask, Sunscreen, Facewash with Kaolin Clay and Oil Control Face Wipes that will address consumer’s oily skin care needs. The core of the brand offering is a daily clear, matte look by virtue of the product’s brand promise to absorb excess oil and prevent oily skin related problems like pimples, blackheads, patchy skin and dark spots.
Lacto Calamine, a legacy brand, popular for its face lotion has made inroads in millions of households. With a wide array of products which include oil control lotions, sunscreen, face wash and facial wipes, it has become the market leader in skincare for oily skin. In the Financial Year 2023, the brand plans to foray in the skincare & beauty category to double the size of the business.
The skincare category in India is witnessing a boom with consumers constantly aspiring for perfect clear skin. Women have been facing varied issues due to their oily skin and keep looking for the most suited solution. Lacto Calamine with its new range of products intends to solve oily skin problems and provide them with best-in-class products which will give a daily oil free matte looking skin.
Nitish Bajaj, CEO of Consumer Products Division said, “The expansion of the Lacto Calamine range in skincare is part of our strategy to reinforce and consolidate our brand presence in the beauty category. We believe, for the modern woman, a holistic approach to wellness is important and it applies to skincare as well. The Lacto Calamine range caters to consumer’s oily skincare needs, helping them achieve their clear, matte skin. We are delighted to introduce popular bollywood actress, Amyra Dastur as our brand ambassador to position Lacto Calamine as a go to product for daily oily skin care. The combination of Amyra’s elegance and Lacto Calamine, which represents a trusted solution for beautiful, matte skin, is a great partnership and will help us reach the right audience.”
Speaking on this association with Lacto Calamine, Amyra Dastur said, “Skincare forms a very essential part of women’s everyday routine. I am happy to associate with a legacy brand like Lacto Calamine which takes skincare very seriously. With its wide range of products and deep understanding of consumer needs, it offers a solution for every skincare problem faced by women today. It is a product with a very loyal user base and millions of devoted fans in the country and I am thrilled to be a part of its growth journey.”
(We got this information in a press release).