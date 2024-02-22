Planet Marathi OTT brings standup special 'UBHYA UBHYA'

Sign up for afaqs! Newsletters
The show aims to introduce fresh content to AVOD slate.
Planet Marathi OTT is all set to tickle your funny bone with its latest offering, 'Ubhya Ubhya', a celebrity-packed standup comedy show that promises to be a riot of laughter and entertainment. The series is all set to stream on Planet Marathi OTT, starting March 1, 2024.
With the introduction of the series, Planet Marathi OTT is strengthening its non-fiction AVOD slate. Along with ‘Ubhya Ubhya’, the platform’s non-fiction AVOD slate has original not fiction programming like Maitribodh, Patla Tar Ghya With Jayanti, Ek Kavita Down, NCPA Pratibimb, Colorful Kokan and Sonalee Kunal (Sonalee Kulkarni’s wedding). This content can be watched for free.
Featuring a lineup of 12 artists, including actors, digital sensations, and standup maestros, this show is gearing up to be a laughter-packed ride that will leave audiences in splits. The star-studded cast of 'Ubhya Ubhya' includes Mahesh Manjrekar, Viju Mane, Sidhant Sarfare, Kranti Redkar, Ankita Prabhu Walawalkar (Kokanhearted girl), Ashay Kulkarni, RJ Pranit, Anish Goregaonkar, Parth Bhalerao, Ninad Gore, and Shrutik Kolambekar. With such a mix of talent, viewers can expect a rollercoaster of emotions, from hearty laughs to heartwarming moments.
'Ubhya Ubhya' is a blend of humour, wit, and charisma brought to life by some of the most talented personalities in the Marathi entertainment industry. Each episode promises to deliver a fresh dose of laughter, making it a delightful viewing experience for audiences of all ages. What sets 'Ubhya Ubhya' apart is its live audience setup, creating an energetic, lively atmosphere. The laughter, applause, and reactions from the audience add an authentic touch, making viewers feel like they are part of the comedic celebration.
Akshay Bardapurkar, Founder, Planet Marathi OTT expressed "Comedy is a challenging non-fiction genre, but when executed with finesse, it becomes a source of pure joy. We have curated a lineup of personalities that is bound to captivate audiences and hold them spellbound in their seats. 'Ubhya Ubhya' is bringing a special kind of comedy that will be enjoyed by both live and streaming audiences. To ensure it reaches more audiences we have added it to our non-fiction AVOD slate”
The 12-episode series will be released every week exclusively on Planet Marathi OTT. This will ensure that viewers can savour the comedic brilliance of 'Ubhya Ubhya' without missing out on the excitement that builds up with each episode. Presented by Akshay Bardapurkar and Planet Marathi, the series is produced by Zen Entertainment and directed by Shravan Ajay Bane.
