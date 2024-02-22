Planet Marathi OTT brings standup special 'UBHYA UBHYA'

'Ubhya Ubhya' is a blend of humour, wit, and charisma brought to life by some of the most talented personalities in the Marathi entertainment industry. Each episode promises to deliver a fresh dose of laughter, making it a delightful viewing experience for audiences of all ages. What sets 'Ubhya Ubhya' apart is its live audience setup, creating an energetic, lively atmosphere. The laughter, applause, and reactions from the audience add an authentic touch, making viewers feel like they are part of the comedic celebration.