Planet Marathi OTT records 500% Subscriber Growth Globally In A Year

The world’s only Marathi OTT Platform, Planet Marathi OTT, home to record-breaking original content is ready to step up its robust performance as it completes its one year run. It has seen a phenomenal spike of 500% in its subscriber base which spans globally across the UK, US, New Zealand, the continent of Africa and other countries. The first of its kind platform exclusively for Marathi content hosts web series, films, talk shows, music, reality and various other forms of entertainment.
Emerging as a name to reckon with in the Marathi entertainment industry, Planet Marathi OTT has established itself as an innovative player given its fresh, experimental and original approach to the web space. The upcoming impressive slate of titles includes Mrinal Kulkarni's directorial venture ‘Sahela Re’ starring her, Sumeet Raghavan, Subodh Bhave; Raanbaazaar director Abhijit Panse’s next political outing ‘Raaji-Naama’; new age romantic drama, ‘Eka Hatacha Antar’. Other names in the content line-up include Athang, Soppa Nasta Kahi Season 2, Gemaadpanthi, Compass, Aamcha Aahe, Baby On Board, Chikatgunde Season 2 and Crypto Aajji.
Planet Marathi OTT, A Vistas Media Capital Company, has been the pioneer in various kinds of formats, genres and storylines, with an audacious approach across stages right from story to larger-than-life promotions. The announcement of these titles comes after the ‘big bang’ performance from a stellar slate of content launched within a year of the OTT’s conception. The ‘Most Watched Web Series’, ‘Raanbaazaar’ which gained iconic status beyond the Marathi industry is a Planet Marathi OTT Original. Leaving an indelible mark in the world of Indian entertainment, the OTT platform has given gems including ‘June’, the first Marathi feature film to release on OTT which went on to win several awards in India and abroad, the popular female-protagonist led twisted drama series ‘Anuradha’, and its venture in the less explored political satire genre with ‘Mi Punha Yein’ starring veteran actors Sayaji Shinde, Upendra Limaye and Siddharth Jadhav. Recently released film ‘Tamasha Live’ starring Sonalee Kulkarni on the OTT post the theatrical success and the platform stepped into reality space with the release of famous actress Sonalee Kulkarni’s wedding film.
National award winner, Akshay Bardapurkar, founder, Planet Marathi OTT commented “We have been fierce in our vertical and horizontal expansion and as we complete one year, the entire Planet Marathi OTT team is able to look back with pride and satisfaction on the kind of achievements we have had. However, we are far from done. We are excited to announce a large slate of OTT content which will further blur boundaries and catapult us to compete with big league content players. The goal gets bigger every year and we are just beginning to make a mark”. Having explored a wide variety of genres right from family, romance, crime, politics, comedy and thriller, Akshay Bardapurkar is not afraid to take risks and is rightly being touted as the ‘gamechanger’ of Marathi entertainment. Through the OTT platform, Bardapurkar has brought on board and created a thriving community of promising and legendary talent, directors and technicians for the Marathi regional content industry.
The company's current valuation is a staggering 50 million dollars, as it plans to launch gamification, NFT's and amping up the music content with a dedicated section. With the announcement of its new slate of content and plans to expand the platform, Planet Marathi OTT aims to capture audience interest globally.
