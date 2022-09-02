Planet Marathi OTT records 500% Subscriber Growth Globally In A Year

National award winner, Akshay Bardapurkar, founder, Planet Marathi OTT commented “We have been fierce in our vertical and horizontal expansion and as we complete one year, the entire Planet Marathi OTT team is able to look back with pride and satisfaction on the kind of achievements we have had. However, we are far from done. We are excited to announce a large slate of OTT content which will further blur boundaries and catapult us to compete with big league content players. The goal gets bigger every year and we are just beginning to make a mark”. Having explored a wide variety of genres right from family, romance, crime, politics, comedy and thriller, Akshay Bardapurkar is not afraid to take risks and is rightly being touted as the ‘gamechanger’ of Marathi entertainment. Through the OTT platform, Bardapurkar has brought on board and created a thriving community of promising and legendary talent, directors and technicians for the Marathi regional content industry.