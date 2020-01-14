PlankForIndia, Bajaj Allianz Life’s plank initiative

Bajaj Allianz Life, one of India’s leading life insurer, continues to make #HealthGoals a part of everyone’s daily lives, by bringing back their immensely popular Plank Initiative. This year the company is creating the viral sensation with #PlankForIndia.
Bajaj Allianz Life is raising the bar with the second edition of their Plank Initiative for two reasons- First, for every plank the company will contribute monetarily towards the training and development of India’s emerging sports stars. Second, through the cause of supporting India’s future athletes, the Company is encouraging more and more people to keep themselves fit for achieving their Health and Life Goals.
Chandramohan Mehra, chief marketing officer, Bajaj Allianz Life Insurance, said, “We believe that sustained good health is essential to achieve Life Goals. Through #PlankforIndia initiative, we want to encourage everyone to pursue good health, and support a good cause of helping India’s emerging sports stars get their Life Goals done.”
Kick-starting #PlankForIndia
Anil Kapoor, the ever-inspiring Bollywood veteran who has set the fitness bar high through his rigorous fitness regimes at 62, and gaining popularity over his viral workout videos, kick-started the #PlankForIndia initiative on social media https://www.instagram.com/p/B7HxVIkBrhs/?igshid=1aye7sdelbb9w. He not only supported the initiative by doing the plank, but shared an inspirational message for all to follow.
To give #PlankForIndia movement greater visibility and to take the message to a much larger audience, Bajaj Allianz Life released a video https://youtu.be/M0OtjPYGdsM across its social media channels as well.
You can take the #PlankForIndia initiative to contribute towards making #LifeGoals of emerging sports stars a reality. All you need to do is
Get into a plank posture
Take a photo or a video of doing the plank
Post the photo / video on Facebook / Instagram / Twitter / LinkedIn
Use #PlankForIndia
About Bajaj Allianz Life’s First Plank Initiative #36SecPlankChallenge
#36SecPlankChallenge was the first edition of Bajaj Allianz Life’s Plank Initiative that was designed to encourage people to take on healthy living. The initiative started on social media in September 2018, and culminated with Bajaj Allianz Life Plankathon on 25 November, 2018. The Plankathon got Bajaj Allianz Life into the Guinness World Record, where 2353 participants held the abdominal plank together for one minute. This was the first time a life insurance brand from India gained global recognition for a feat of this kind.
(We got this information in a press release.)