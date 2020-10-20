Platinum Guild India's ‘season of hope’ highlights what truly matters

Speaking on the initiative, Sujala Martis, consumer marketing director, PGI India says, “The lockdown has been a period of re – evaluation for all at varying degrees. We have all examined and arrived at our own versions of what truly matters. Whether it's our value system, or our relationships, our needs & wants, or how we can play a stronger role in alleviating so much of what the world is going through. It is only positive action & hope that is taking us to the next. Now more than ever it’s important for brands & businesses to put action behind their purpose and that is exactly what we wanted to do. Hence the partnership with Oxfam to help migrant workers in some way.”

The campaign has been conceptualized and executed by Famous Innovations. Speaking on the brand film, Raj Kamble, Founder and Chief Creative Officer, Famous Innovations adds “These last few months have been dark but have also given all of us time for introspection and realisation. It has made us thankful for lots of people and things we took for granted. Our campaign highlights one such moment of realisation between two sisters, weaving in the role of the brand as a symbol of gratitude. Through this and other upcoming campaigns, we aim to highlight the positive side of this difficult time and shine hope for our consumers. Platinum, with its uplifting emotional associations, is in a unique position to do so.”