Platinum Outdoor launches zero-contact savings account for Kotak via OOH featuring Ranveer Singh

In Unlock Phase 1, people have begun venturing outdoors and traffic snarls made a comeback as few companies and other services opened in several parts of the country. Since local train services in Mumbai haven’t fully resumed, citizens are left with no option but to choose roads to travel. Taking stock of the situation, Platinum Outdoor, took up the challenge and devised an OOH strategy in tandem with evolved lifestyle, consumption behavior and OOH movement. After studying the change in speed patterns across the city, locations were identified to attract the target audience (TG). The new OOH movement amongst the TG were carefully studied from an OOH perspective. Impactful large formats were carefully identified, selected and deployed at high traction sites in Mumbai from Lower Parel to Jogeshwari. The campaign creative featured Ranveer Singh along with the Brand logo and message. This campaign was active for a short period to gauge the audience response to the OOH campaign and increase client confidence in the OOH medium.