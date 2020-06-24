Platinum Outdoor launches zero-contact savings account for Kotak via OOH featuring Ranveer Singh

The campaign featured Ranveer Singh and aimed to estimate audience response.
Covid-19 pandemic has brought with it changes in the consumption of services and work culture. While work from home and social distancing has become the new normal, Madison World’s outdoor unit, Platinum Outdoor recommended a pilot OOH campaign during Unlock Phase 1 to launch India’s First Zero-Contact, Video KYC Savings Account - Kotak 811 .
In Unlock Phase 1, people have begun venturing outdoors and traffic snarls made a comeback as few companies and other services opened in several parts of the country. Since local train services in Mumbai haven’t fully resumed, citizens are left with no option but to choose roads to travel. Taking stock of the situation, Platinum Outdoor, took up the challenge and devised an OOH strategy in tandem with evolved lifestyle, consumption behavior and OOH movement. After studying the change in speed patterns across the city, locations were identified to attract the target audience (TG). The new OOH movement amongst the TG were carefully studied from an OOH perspective. Impactful large formats were carefully identified, selected and deployed at high traction sites in Mumbai from Lower Parel to Jogeshwari. The campaign creative featured Ranveer Singh along with the Brand logo and message. This campaign was active for a short period to gauge the audience response to the OOH campaign and increase client confidence in the OOH medium.
Speaking about the campaign, Elizabeth Venkataraman, Joint President - Consumer, Commercial & Wealth Marketing, Kotak Mahindra Bank said, “We are now living in a very different world and as a pioneer in digital banking, our focus has been on enabling our customers to transact safely & securely in a zero-contact manner. We are delighted to have introduced India’s first zero-contact, Video KYC savings account through which Kotak customers can now open a full-fledged savings account from the comfort of their home without the need for a visit to the branch or in-person interaction. While the campaign is being driven by digital media, with the lockdown gradually being lifted, we decided to selectively include OOH media in our campaign targeting key, high-impact locations in Mumbai.”
Dipankar Sanyal, CEO, Platinum Outdoor said, “We always believed that OOH campaigns would pick up once the Unlocking phase starts. Kotak Bank has always been known for doing great outdoor campaigns. We managed to carve an impactful once again. The campaign was executed during our WFH status. It’s been a great learning experience.”
