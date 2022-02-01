Play, Master, Achieve, Repeat – the Mind Wars Mantra for kids!

Mind Wars is following this educational gaming approach for students offering more power and creativity using social media!
Gaming is one of the most phenomenal genres that has expanded worldwide, even more so since the pandemic. Whether entertainment or learning, gaming has found inroads in making usual activities exciting and engaging, especially for primary school kids.
While the craze for gamification is recent, India has a long history for friendly quizzing as an alternative learning approach. Mind Wars is following this educational gaming approach for students offering more power and creativity using social media!
In its one-of-a-kind multi-platform medium, Mind Wars hosted live quizzes for kids across age groups 8 – 15 years to compete on a national scale. The 2021 edition, which concluded recently, curated 32 quizzes on 29 states of India, with celebrity guests and hosts from respective states who conducted these competitions. Winners from the state battles then qualified for the national rounds. The participants with most right answers, in the shortest time were declared winners.
From driving a nationwide competition, to team bonding and participation and learning made fun, Mind Wars has made an excellent use of social media, and at the same time keeping it simple for the kids to be completely hooked to it!
Gamification is a key trend, and will shape the future, especially for learning apps by bridging the gap between participation and hard work. Imbibing this very effectively, Mind Wars used Facebook as a platform to engage in the classic quiz format. Incidentally, the reception was massive, with a reach of over 39.5 million with a participation of 500+ in each weekly quiz. With a goal towards ‘Making India Smarter’, the campaign also inspired a sense of state pride in participants and connect with others at the same time.
Leading celebrities and personalities like Shruti Ulfat, Varun Sharma, Vatsal Seth, Sayantani Ghosh, Shipra Khanna, and many more were roped in to host and were featured in these live quizzes. These celebrities also promoted the platform on their social media accounts, for the entire edition/season.
The mass acceptance and the success of the campaign not only presented an out of the box manner of learning but also defied conventional learning techniques which proved effective, efficient and practical.
