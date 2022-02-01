Play, Master, Achieve, Repeat – the Mind Wars Mantra for kids!

Gamification is a key trend, and will shape the future, especially for learning apps by bridging the gap between participation and hard work. Imbibing this very effectively, Mind Wars used Facebook as a platform to engage in the classic quiz format. Incidentally, the reception was massive, with a reach of over 39.5 million with a participation of 500+ in each weekly quiz. With a goal towards ‘Making India Smarter’, the campaign also inspired a sense of state pride in participants and connect with others at the same time.