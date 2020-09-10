Playerzpot ropes in ace cricketers Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Smriti Mandhana as brand ambassadors

The partnership will see the cricketers in the brand’s upcoming campaigns and promote Playerzpot through engagement activities.
Playerzpot, one of India’s leading fantasy sports gaming platforms, today announced the signing of world class performers and cricketers– Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Smriti Mandhana as its Brand Ambassadors. The partnership will see the cricketers in the brand’s upcoming campaigns and promote Playerzpot through engagement activities.
Bhuvneshwar Kumar is an iconic cricketer and an inspiration for the younger generation. Smriti Mandhana herself is world-class performer and connects beautifully with sports, cricket and even female audience. They will anchor the brand with their sports charisma and help in creating a higher brand recall amongst the key target audience.
Founded by the visionary Yogesh Doiphode and Mitesh Gangar in 2015, Playerzpot has witnessed meteoric rise in its popularity and has emerged as one of the most exciting Fantasy gaming sites in the recent times. With over 2+million users, the portal offers its users the experience and thrill of fast paced and dynamic gaming.
Yogesh Doiphode, founder, Playerzpot welcomes the addition of the cricketing superstars in Playerzpot’s table, “We are happy to welcome the two cricketing greats, Smriti Mandhana and Bhuvneshwar Kumar to the Playerzpot family. It is the beginning of a new innings for the company and we hope to grow aggressively in the Fantasy Gaming arena. Cricket is the game that fuels the interest of Indians at large. We are looking to catch the interest of gaming enthusiasts who are looking for innovative and exciting ways to emulate their favourite sporting icons.”
Expressing his views on the association; Mitesh Gangar, co-founder, Playerzpot said; “A new era is being heralded with the addition of Smriti Mandhana and Bhuvneshwar Kumar in our company. As we aim to surge and strengthen our leadership position in the online Sports-Gaming industry, I believe bringing the iconic players as the face to the brand will resonate with the fans of cricket and gaming. Playerzpot is a beautiful concoction of excitement and thrill of real-world sports and fantasy gaming which allows the players to experience the game on a different level. Our vision is to become a one-point gaming destination in India in the game of skill segment and we are confident about the bright future of this segment.”
Bhuvneshwar Kumar the legendary cricketer adds, “I am a huge cricket fan myself, and I believe fantasy gaming is a growing trend amongst all the gaming enthusiasts in the country. I could associate with Playerzpot instantly and I believe it is the best fantasy gaming site today. This is not just for entertainment but the skill-based gaming platform that offers first-hand experience as well as helps learn fantasy gaming. I am overly excited to be a part of their journey and it will be another opportunity for me to engage with the fans, players and sports aficionados”.
Smriti Mandhana is all praises for the gaming portal and says, “The pandemic had restricted the sports spectator’s thrill limited just to their screens and what better way than Fantasy gaming sites like Playerzpot to feel the real groove. I believe that Playerzpot is a great platform that gets the fans closer to the game and brings out that connect between the game and sports fans well. I am thrilled to be associated as a brand ambassador with this unique and fast-growing company.”
The next few months will be crucial to the company consolidating and growing its brand equity in the gaming market and adding massive numbers of users in the real money gaming segment. Through this engagement, the brand aims to create a unique niche with a responsive customer centric approach. New users are added daily in exponential numbers in the framework of an organic growth trajectory. The referral system portal offers a novel approach to engage gamers and help them earn from the comfort of their homes. The portal affords excitement and fun with security and safety amidst the trying COVID-19 Pandemic time where sports are confined to the screen.
