Playerzpot ropes in ace cricketers Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Smriti Mandhana as brand ambassadors

Expressing his views on the association; Mitesh Gangar, co-founder, Playerzpot said; “A new era is being heralded with the addition of Smriti Mandhana and Bhuvneshwar Kumar in our company. As we aim to surge and strengthen our leadership position in the online Sports-Gaming industry, I believe bringing the iconic players as the face to the brand will resonate with the fans of cricket and gaming. Playerzpot is a beautiful concoction of excitement and thrill of real-world sports and fantasy gaming which allows the players to experience the game on a different level. Our vision is to become a one-point gaming destination in India in the game of skill segment and we are confident about the bright future of this segment.”