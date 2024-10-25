Playground S4 on Amazon MX Player sees surge in viewership

Amazon’s free video streaming service is streaming the fourth season of the reality gaming show Playground. The show has attracted contestants from various regions and backgrounds and has garnered over 14 million unique viewers across India in its first three weeks, a 50% increase from Season 3.

Playground S4, a reality gaming show, continues its search for the next “New Age Star” with tougher challenges, and a new format. Season 4 has gained the support of brands, including Hero MotoCorp and Tecno Mobile for the second time, and MAAC for the fourth consecutive year. Additionally, Zupee, a gaming app, has joined as a co-powered sponsor, strengthening the show’s reputation and success.

Karan Bedi, director and head, Amazon MX Player, shared his excitement about the show’s success, “Playground S4 has set new benchmarks in the gaming entertainment space. The positive response from viewers and advertisers is a testament to our vision of providing premium, free entertainment to our audiences across India. The show’s high engagement comes from its mix of unique gaming challenges and reality television drama, making it a top choice for young adult viewers. We have even more exciting challenges and mentors lined up as we progress towards the finale!”

Akanksha Dhamija, COO, Zupee, says, “We’re excited to partner with Playground S4, as it perfectly aligns with our commitment to innovative, skill-based gaming. At Zupee, our focus is on creating meaningful engagement and delivering joyful experiences through games that are relevant to all gamers, which makes this collaboration an ideal fit.”

Playground S4 streams exclusively on Amazon MX Player, with episodes airing daily at 12 PM, available on mobile apps, the Amazon shopping app, Prime Video, Fire TV, and connected TVs.