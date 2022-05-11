Plum sets up ‘Plum Shelters’ under its initiative #Empties4Good

Plum runs a flagship program called “Empties4Good” wherein they make it easy and rewarding for customers to recycle their empties. Customers can send their cleaned, dried, empty plastic bottles and tubes in exchange for shopping credits. Once these empties are sent in, they are given away for free to a verified recycler while the customers are rewarded with shopping credits in their account on Plum’s website. The Plum Shelter campaign is an extension of this program wherein these collected empties will be used to design and fabricate dog shelters. With this initiative, the brand aims to put its empty plastic packaging to good use. What’s more, citizens can also participate in the movement by nominating their neighbourhoods and getting a shelter in their localities free of cost.