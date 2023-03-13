PM Modi to address India Today Conclave 2023 in Delhi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has addressed the India Today Conclave six times in the past, starting from his days as the Gujarat chief minister when he showcased his popular programmes that came to be known as the Gujarat Model and then as Prime Minister when he outlined the goals of a New India. He has delivered keynote addresses first as Gujarat chief minister in 2003, 2008 and 2011, then as the BJP's prime ministerial candidate in 2013 and in recent years, as the Prime Minister in 2017 and 2019.