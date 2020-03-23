PM Narendra Modi lauds Fever FM’s #RJCurfew initiative

Fever FM, country’s leading radio network in the country recently initiated #RJCurfew to support the PM’s call to the nation with ‘Janta Curfew’. The Fever FM network enjoys dominant leadership across the markets it operates in, and is the destination station for youth, with focus on innovation and listener’s delight.
Drawing inspiration from Honourable PM Modi’s ‘Janta Curfew’ initiative on 22nd March, to fight against the COVID-19 virus, Fever FM launched the #RJCurfew campaign, announced that all its RJs will go live from home on 22nd March to honour thePrime Minister’s initiative & maintain social distancing.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi tweeted in support and encouragement of the campaign. He tweeted ‘The initiative shown by Fever FM over Janta Curfew is a big inspiration for others, #RJCurfew will help unite people against corona. #Janta Curfew.’
The initiative received support on Twitter from celebs across Bollywood and Sports as well with Akshay Kumar, Vivek Oberoi, Gautam Gambhir amongst others re-tweeting the same.
Fever FM has always been at the forefront in supporting National initiatives and playing its part in creating mass awareness and help in nation building. In the past PMO had also applauded Fever FM’s initiative on #Plasticsebreakup.
Talking about the campaign, Harshad Jain, CEO – radio and entertainment, HT Media and Next Mediaworks said, ‘We are extremely grateful to our honourable Prime Minister for his encouragement and appreciation of our #RJCurfew initiative, and assure him of our unending support. Fever FM has always been at the forefront in supporting national initiatives. These are testing times for our country and we stand committed in our efforts to make ‘Janta Curfew’ a resounding success. The safety of the nation and our employees is of utmost priority and we at Fever FM are taking all necessary precautions to maintain social distancing at the workplace. We stand united with the Honourable Prime Minister in the fight against COVID-19.’
(We got this information in a press release.)