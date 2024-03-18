PM Narendra Modi to deliver keynote address at News18 Rising Bharat Summit

News18 Rising Bharat Summit will also host numerous eminent International speakers such as Michael R. Pompeo, 70th Secretary of State of the United States, John Mearsheimer, American political scientist, Ameenah Gurib-Fakim, former President of Mauritius, Erik Solheim, former Executive Director, UNEP & former Environment Minister of Norway, Ryan McInerney, CEO at VISA Inc, Aleqa Hammond, former Prime Minister of Greenland and Salvatore Babones, American sociologist and associate professor at University of Sydney among others.