PM Narendra Modi to deliver keynote address at News18 Rising Bharat Summit

The summit will explore multifaceted dimensions of India's global influence and its role in shaping a more equitable and sustainable future for all.
The latest edition of News18 Network’s leadership event, ‘News18 Rising Bharat Summit’ is set to be held in New Delhi on March 19-20, 2024. With insightful discussions, thought-provoking panels and visionary keynote address, the two-day event will bring together prominent thought leaders to explore Bharat's ascent as a global power.
India has evolved into a formidable global force, making significant contributions in several sectors from technological innovation to economic resilience. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, a key architect of this transformation, will deliver the keynote address at the Rising Bharat Summit.
News18 Rising Bharat Summit will air on CNN-News18 on March 19 and March 20, starting at 10 am on both days. It will also be streamed live on CNN-News18's YouTube channel.
The summit will see participation from the country’s policymakers including Union Minister of Home Affairs, Amit Shah, Minister of External Affairs, Dr. S Jaishankar, Minister of Road, Transport & Highways, Nitin Gadkari, Union Minister of Electronics & IT, Ashwini Vaishnaw, Union Minister of Women & Child Development, Smriti Irani, Minister of Sports, Youth Affairs and Information and Broadcasting, Anurag Thakur, G20 Sherpa Amitabh Kant and BJP leader K. Annamalai.
News18 Rising Bharat Summit will also host numerous eminent International speakers such as Michael R. Pompeo, 70th Secretary of State of the United States, John Mearsheimer, American political scientist, Ameenah Gurib-Fakim, former President of Mauritius, Erik Solheim, former Executive Director, UNEP & former Environment Minister of Norway, Ryan McInerney, CEO at VISA Inc, Aleqa Hammond, former Prime Minister of Greenland and Salvatore Babones, American sociologist and associate professor at University of Sydney among others.
Some of the key Indian speakers include Madhabi Puri Buch, Chairperson - SEBI, Prasoon Joshi, Chairperson of CBFC and CEO of McCann World Group, Harsh Jain, CEO & Co-Founder, Dream Sports, Jayen Mehta, MD, Gujarat Co-operative Milk Marketing Federation and Ashish Dhawan, Founder-Trustee, Ashoka University, Pawan Verma, Author-Diplomat.
The summit will see participation from renowned personalities such as actor Sidharth Malhotra, former South African cricketer AB de Villiers, former Australian cricketer Brett Lee, cricket commentator and former cricketer Akash Chopra, para-cricketer Amir Lone, fashion designer Rahul Mishra, and Grammy winners — Singer and composer Shankar Mahadevan, percussionist V. Selvaganesh, violinist Ganesh Rajagopalan, and flautist Rakesh Chaurasia.
Covering a broad spectrum of subjects like nation building, technology, manufacturing, trade, sustainability, sports, entertainment and others, Rising Bharat Summit will deep dive into India's multifaceted global influence and its role in shaping a more equitable and sustainable future for all with its mantra — ‘Leading for Global Good’.
