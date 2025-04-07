PM Narendra Modi to deliver keynote address at News18 Rising Bharat Summit 2025

News18 Rising Bharat Summit 2025, Network18’s flagship event, will focus on the role of India’s youth in building a developed India by 2047. The two-day summit will be held on April 8 and 9 at Bharat Mandapam in New Delhi, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi attending as chief guest and keynote speaker.

With 420 million young minds driving India’s innovation and progress, the summit, themed ‘Youthful Aspirations: Dream Big, Achieve More, Rise Together’, focuses on empowering them to turn their dreams into reality.

With over 100 speakers and 75 sessions, News18 Rising Bharat Summit hosts an eclectic mix of leaders, policymakers and changemakers from across the globe, including political stalwarts, industry leaders, technology innovators, and cultural icons. With discussions on topics around India’s youth driven future, the conversations would range from AI-driven governance and cutting-edge technology to economic policies, entrepreneurship, urbanization and global supply chains.

The Rising Bharat Summit 2025 is set to witness participation from political leaders including the Prime Minister of India, Narendra Modi; Amit Shah, Minister of Home Affairs; Nitin Gadkari, Minister of Road Transport and Highways; Dr. S. Jaishankar, Minister of External Affairs; Piyush Goyal, Minister of Commerce and Industry; Ashwini Vaishnaw, Minister of Railways, Information & Broadcasting and Electronics & IT; Hardeep Singh Puri, Minister of Petroleum and Natural Gas; Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, Union Minister of Culture &Tourism; Dr. Jitendra Singh, Union Minister of State for Science and Technology; Jyotiraditya M. Scindia, Union Minister for Communications and Development of North Eastern Region; Devendra Fadnavis, Chief Minister of Maharashtra; Chirag Paswan, Union Minister of Food Processing Industries; Tejashwi Yadav, Former Deputy Chief Minister of Bihar and Debjani Ghosh, Distinguished Fellow, NITI Aayog. Their insights would be instrumental in shaping discussions on policy frameworks and governance strategies for a Viksit Bharat.

The summit will also feature experts and leaders, including Jeffrey D. Sachs, Economics Professor, author, educator, and leader in Sustainable Development; Børge Brende, president and CEO, World Economic Forum; Avi Dichter, Minister of Agriculture and Food Security of Israel; Dr. Max Abrahms, associate professor of public policy and political science, Northeastern University; Uza. Mariya Didi, former Minister of Defence of the Republic of Maldives; Scott Kelly, former NASA astronaut and retired U.S. Navy Captain; Namal Rajapaksa, Member of Parliament, Sri Lanka and Luke Coutinho, entrepreneur, wellness coach and lifestyle ambassador, Fit India Movement.

The summit will feature speakers including Irina Ghose, MD, Microsoft India; Vivek Wadhwa, CEO, Vionix Biosciences; Jay Kotak, co-head at Kotak 811; Ashish Chauhan, MD and CEO, NSE; and Sindhu Gangadharan, chairperson, NASSCOM and MD, SAP Labs India. They will share insights on business and entrepreneurship.

The summit will see the presence of young talent like Aaryan Shukla, the 14-year-old 'Human Calculator' and Vishvaa Rajakumar, winner, Memory League World Championship.

Sports personalities and artists are set to mark their presence at News18 Rising Bharat Summit. Among the speakers are Vijay Amritraj, International Tennis Player; Abhinav Bindra, Olympic gold medallist and founder, Abhinav Bindra Foundation; Aparna Popat, Former Indian Badminton Player, co-founder and COO, All Is Well app.

Rising Bharat Summit 2025 will showcase performances by Esther Hnamte, singer and prodigy from Mizoram; L. Subramaniam, Indian violinist; Kavita Krishnamurthy, singer; Bindu Subramaniam, singer; Ambi Subramaniam, violinist and composer; and Suhani Shah, Mentalist.

Other notable guests include Dr. Vikram Sampath, historian and columnist; Prasoon Joshi, poet, chairman and CEO, McCann Worldgroup India, Chandrika Tandon, founder and chair, Krishnamurthy Tandon Foundation and Tandon Capital Associates, GRAMMY-Winning Musician, Shveta Salve, actor turned entrepreneur; founder, Spud Salon and As WevenVillage; Sunny Deol, actor; Kajol, actor and Raj Shamani, entrepreneur and content creator.

News18 Rising Bharat Summit 2025 has launched a one-of-its-kind initiative as part of its regional chapters. Students and faculty from six premier institutions across Delhi, Mumbai, Ahmedabad, Banaras, and Bengaluru, were invited to craft ‘Samadhan’ which not just diagnoses problems, but reimagines solutions that are visionary, pragmatic, and future-ready. What emerged were five ground-breaking proposals to address critical issues ranging from urban congestion and air pollution to education reform, river rejuvenation, and sustainable waste management. These youth-driven innovations represent the pulse of a rising Bharat — that is intelligent, inclusive, and environmentally conscious.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will unveil these ‘Samadhans’ at the summit and engage directly with the visionary youth behind these next-gen policy blueprints.

The Rising Bharat Summit 2025 is not just another conference, it is a transformative platform where India’s defining conversations take centre stage. As the world acknowledges Bharat’s emerging power, this summit will serve as a catalyst for shaping a self-reliant, future-ready India on its path to global leadership by 2047.

afaqs! received this information in a press release.