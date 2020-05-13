Pocket Aces’ lifestyle channel, Gobble is back with an all-new travel series ‘Bazaar Travels’

Exploring the local bazaars of Jodhpur, Delhi, Jaipur and Kolkata, the 4 episodes will release on Gobble’s Facebook, Instagram and Youtube channel, every week, beginning from 12th May 2020.
In the thick of the current lockdown caused by COVID-19, Pocket Aces has been on a spree to roll out content that truly engages its audience. Amidst travel restrictions, Gobble brings the audience a fresh travel experience that can be enjoyed from the comfort of one's home. The platform has launched an exciting travel web series called 'Bazaar Travels’ on its lifestyle channel, Gobble. The show captures popular influencer Barkha Singh traveling to some of India’s oldest, very unique, and most popular markets.
Each of the markets that we visit in the series are distinct and have been shopping destinations for decades. In a world where fast fashion is the norm, Bazaar Travels brings to the audience the best of handicrafts, artisans and local markets. Be it the jewellery in Jaipur's Johri Bazaar, the bridal wear in Delhi's Chandni Chowk, the handicraft in Jodhpur's Sardaar Market, or the handwoven sarees in Kolkata's Gariahat, each episode has a unique thematic experience.
Talking about the series, Sonalika Mehra, Channel Manager, Gobble said, “The current COVID-19 lockdown situation has left many of us missing the adventure of traveling and exploring exotic new destinations. While traveling is not an option right now, we at Gobble are happy to launch Bazaar Travels – to help you explore the wonderful markets in popular cities like Jaipur, Jodhpur, Delhi, and Kolkata while staying at home. The show is an eclectic mix of heartfelt conversations, aesthetic visuals, an engaging background score, and the history behind India’s most-visited markets. We are confident that it will be a great watch for those who love shopping tourism, budget shopping, and travel in general.”
Catch the 4 episodes every week on Gobble’s YouTube page starting 12th May 2020.
(We got this information from a press release)