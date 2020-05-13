Pocket Aces’ lifestyle channel, Gobble is back with an all-new travel series ‘Bazaar Travels’

Talking about the series, Sonalika Mehra, Channel Manager, Gobble said, “The current COVID-19 lockdown situation has left many of us missing the adventure of traveling and exploring exotic new destinations. While traveling is not an option right now, we at Gobble are happy to launch Bazaar Travels – to help you explore the wonderful markets in popular cities like Jaipur, Jodhpur, Delhi, and Kolkata while staying at home. The show is an eclectic mix of heartfelt conversations, aesthetic visuals, an engaging background score, and the history behind India’s most-visited markets. We are confident that it will be a great watch for those who love shopping tourism, budget shopping, and travel in general.”