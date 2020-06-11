Pocket Aces’ Loco and Red Bull tie-up to fuel the growth of esports in India

Indian Counter-Strike Pro & Red Bull India’s first gaming athlete, Ankit 'V3nom' Panth, said, “I am really happy to see such great participation in Red Bull Flick. I think we made all the 6 cups full within 4 days. This shows the passion of our community. I know we are going to see some great matches in the national finals on 13th June. Red Bull Flick is a great platform to showcase your aiming skills. India is known to have players with good aim but they find it difficult to make a team and compete. Red Bull Flick is a great initiative to help such gamers and put them out there. Additionally, I am equally excited to see Red Bull partner with a game streaming and esports platform like Loco to broadcast the finals which definitely gives us access to one of the largest gaming communities in India.”