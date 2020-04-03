Pocket Aces’ Loco upgrades its product offerings

Commenting on the new version of Loco, AnirudhPandita and Ashwin Suresh, Founders, Pocket Aces said, "In 2018, we launched Loco with two daily quiz shows and within a year, we expanded our services to include hyper-casual gaming. Today, users spend over 30 minutes per day on the app. As the next step in fulfilling our commitment towards building a long lasting gaming and esports ecosystem in India, we are now adding game streaming to our platform. This major update empowers gamers to entertain India and display their skills in different popular games, right from the comfort of their homes. In the coming months, we will roll-out an exciting array of new features and original gaming content.”