Pocket Aces' new desi-animation channel, Jambo, launches first web-series, 'Namooney'

Set in the fictional town of Bhandipur, Namooney showcases the relationship between two distinct personalities, Suresh (Sesh) and Neeraj, who happen to be hostel roommates at an engineering college, IIIT Bhandipur. While Sesh is a lazy, yet intelligent individual, Neeraj is a goody-two-shoes who is steadfast in his ways. They share the hostel room with a talking lizard, Ankit, who considers the room to be his family estate and is amused by Neeraj's by-the-book approach to life. Hilarity ensues when Ankit provokes a bored Sesh to have fun at Neeraj’s expense. The series follows Neeraj as he comes to terms with living by himself for the first time while navigating the ups and downs of college-life, under the (mis)guidance of Sesh and Ankit.