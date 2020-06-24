Pocket Aces partners with India Film Project for The Dice Creator Network

Right from conceptualization to scripting, production and post-production, each film that is part of the India Film Project Filmmaking Challenge is created within a timeframe of just 50 hours, which is no small feat. With two films being released every week on Wednesdays and Saturdays from IFP’s large content catalogue, Dice Media has hand-picked films that have either an inspirational or a social message, with the thought that these will help the audience get through the COVID-19 lockdown. For example, the first short film ‘Nothing Is Impossible’ tells the story of a young man- Paul who overcomes his speech disorder with a magic medicine that he can vouch for. ‘Make a Difference’ on the other hand, is a narrative of a day in a man’s life who steps out as a lone warrior to save the environment.