Pocket Aces partners with India Film Project for The Dice Creator Network

The partnership will see IFP short films being released on Dice Media.
Pocket Aces and India Film Project (IFP) announced that they are further strengthening their long-standing partnership via the Dice Creator Network. Via this partnership, creators who have submitted short films to IFP will get visibility and distribution to over 2.6 million followers across Dice Media’s Facebook and Instagram pages. Via the Dice Creator Network, Pocket Aces works with talented external collaborates to give their content the reach and audience they deserve.
Right from conceptualization to scripting, production and post-production, each film that is part of the India Film Project Filmmaking Challenge is created within a timeframe of just 50 hours, which is no small feat. With two films being released every week on Wednesdays and Saturdays from IFP’s large content catalogue, Dice Media has hand-picked films that have either an inspirational or a social message, with the thought that these will help the audience get through the COVID-19 lockdown. For example, the first short film ‘Nothing Is Impossible’ tells the story of a young man- Paul who overcomes his speech disorder with a magic medicine that he can vouch for. ‘Make a Difference’ on the other hand, is a narrative of a day in a man’s life who steps out as a lone warrior to save the environment.
On partnering with India Film Project, Aditi Shrivastava, co-founder of Pocket Aces said, “We are pleased to partner with India Film Project as part of our Dice Creator Network, via which we want to collaborate and give visibility to creators at scale. IFP is one of the largest platforms for aspiring filmmakers in India, resulting in a rich variety of content. For this partnership, we have specifically selected IFP films that are differentiated from the usual Dice content - we are experimenting across filmmaking styles, genres, and even regional languages - with the goal to keep our audiences entertained and inspired during this lockdown.”
Commenting on the association, Gaurav Dave, Festival Producer, India Film Project said, "At IFP, we have a library of more than 9000 short films that were made as a part of our flagship 50 hours Filmmaking Challenge. We are always on a lookout for better opportunities where our creators and their content can reach the masses through the right distribution channels and our association with Pocket Aces is one such initiative. We are glad to have associated with Pocket Aces where they will be publishing some of our award-winning films on their popular platform along with shoulder content to promote the films. It always feels great to empower creators."
Previously, Pocket Aces’ short-form video channel FilterCopy joined hands with India Film Project for its ambitious project Web Writer’s Lab 1&2 to provide an efficient launchpad to budding writers and assist them to adapt to the changing dynamics of the industry.
