Pocket Aces selected for The 2022 Marché du Film – Festival de Cannes

Humbled by this honor, Pocket Aces co-founder & CEO, Aditi Shrivastava commented, “These are exciting times for India as we take the centrestage to become one of the largest and most diverse content hubs in the world. At Pocket Aces we are thrilled to be selected to be a part of the most prestigious film festival in the world, and are grateful to the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting for giving us this global platform. We are excited to present the innovation we are doing in creating consistently high performing data-driven content across genres and platforms. We believe our approach of building around 3 pillars of power in the media ecosystem - distribution, IP, and talent - can be an excellent playbook for new age companies all around the world. We look forward to learning from the best in class filmmakers and producers and forging some long lasting relationships