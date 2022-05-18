Pocket Aces selected for The 2022 Marché du Film – Festival de Cannes

The festival is known to be the film fraternity’s biggest annual get-together, with a forum of over 12,500+ professionals and over 5500+ participating companies.
India’s leading digital entertainment company, Pocket Aces has been selected by the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting to be a part of the India delegation at the 2022 Marché du Film – Festival de Cannes. The festival is known to be the film fraternity’s biggest annual get-together, with a forum of over 12,500+ professionals and over 5500+ participating companies.
Festival De Cannes celebrates the 75th year of its glorious annual event just as India is celebrating its 75th Independence, and is chosen as the first ‘County of Honor, in lieu of the tradition instated this year. And hence, the India delegation to Cannes includes more than just the usual suspects this year - 5 new age media companies have been selected by the Indian Ministry of Information and Broadcasting to showcase the innovation happening in Indian media across digital content, AR, VR, animation, etc. Pocket Aces will present its work at a global arena through a dedicated Startup Pitching Session on May 22, 2022.
Humbled by this honor, Pocket Aces co-founder & CEO, Aditi Shrivastava commented, “These are exciting times for India as we take the centrestage to become one of the largest and most diverse content hubs in the world. At Pocket Aces we are thrilled to be selected to be a part of the most prestigious film festival in the world, and are grateful to the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting for giving us this global platform. We are excited to present the innovation we are doing in creating consistently high performing data-driven content across genres and platforms. We believe our approach of building around 3 pillars of power in the media ecosystem - distribution, IP, and talent - can be an excellent playbook for new age companies all around the world. We look forward to learning from the best in class filmmakers and producers and forging some long lasting relationships
(We got this information in a press release).