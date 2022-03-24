Pocket Aces ventures into feature films

Commenting on this partnership, Aditi Shrivastava, co-founder, CEO and Producer at Pocket Aces says, “I am thrilled to partner with Meghna and announce ‘Boys Don’t Cry’ as Dice Media’s first feature film project. When I first came across the book, it was instantly clear to me that this was a story that Dice needed to tell given our depth in the relationship drama space. This (true) story is unique compared to the other movies made on domestic abuse because here, abuse is not black and white - there are several emotional and mental nuances that are screaming to be explored. Nobody is getting beaten up and the girl is not an abla nari - she is a modern, working, financially independent woman in a marriage that looks as normal and modern as any other. This is not “someone else’s” story anymore - I’m sure that every single person who has been in a relationship will relate hard to it at some level. We have an A-class creative team working on creating a fast-paced engaging film, and we can’t wait to get it to your nearest screens soon.”