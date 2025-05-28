Pocket FM backs Jaipur Patriots as jersey sponsor for UTT 2025

Pocket FM has partnered with Jaipur Patriots as the official back-of-the-jersey sponsor for Ultimate Table Tennis (UTT) 2025.
“At Pocket FM, we build stories that resonate with stories of ambition, setbacks, and second chances,” said Vineet Singh, head- brand marketing and communications. “In the Jaipur Patriots, we saw a story we wanted to stand behind. And that’s exactly what we are doing, both literally and in spirit.”
Jaipur Patriots return this season with players including India’s top-ranked women’s singles player Sreeja Akula, international players Kanak Jha and Britt Eerland, and emerging Indian talent. The team is coached by Pavel Rehorek and Sachin Shetty.
“Jaipur Patriots is on a mission to make table tennis matter more in India to turn matches into moments that stay with our fans,” said Parina Parekh, co-owner, Jaipur Patriots. “Pocket FM understands that spirit. They have built a platform rooted in storytelling that speaks to young India, and we commend their effort to back a sport that’s still finding its spotlight. This partnership brings together two teams driven by purpose, and we are excited to build stories and meaningful moments together.”
Ultimate Table Tennis Season 6 begins May 31, 2025 at EKA Arena, Ahmedabad. Matches will be broadcast live on Star Sports and streamed on JioCinema.
afaqs! received this information in a press release.