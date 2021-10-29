Pocket FM recognized with Golden Mi Awards

Golden Mi Award winners are carefully handpicked by in-house editors on monthly basis. GetApps, recognize apps and games that are feature-rich, have good quality content and design, make innovation attempts, and are ultimately useful to the end-user. After a meticulous evaluation process, these apps like Pocket FM and games then are recommended to the users through these monthly awards. Within a short time, the homegrown app -Pocket FM has emerged as a platform for content creators and one of the top-ranking apps on several app stores. The listeners are intrigued by the wide range of content available in 8 different languages.