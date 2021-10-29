Pocket FM recognized with Golden Mi Awards

Golden Mi Awards are presented by the Xiaomi Official App Store – GetAppsIndia.
Pocket FM, India’s largest Audio OTT platform, has been recognized with the renowned Golden Mi Awards presented by the Xiaomi Official App Store – GetAppsIndia. The announcement was made on the official social media page of GetAppsIndia including Facebook and Instagram.
Golden Mi Award winners are carefully handpicked by in-house editors on monthly basis. GetApps, recognize apps and games that are feature-rich, have good quality content and design, make innovation attempts, and are ultimately useful to the end-user. After a meticulous evaluation process, these apps like Pocket FM and games then are recommended to the users through these monthly awards. Within a short time, the homegrown app -Pocket FM has emerged as a platform for content creators and one of the top-ranking apps on several app stores. The listeners are intrigued by the wide range of content available in 8 different languages.
Commenting on the announcement, Rohan Nayak, co-founder, and CEO at Pocket FM said, “We are glad to be recognized with Golden Mi Awards. It is a testament to the trust our listeners have vested in our platform. Every month, millions of listeners delve into the enriching content in diversified genres and languages. We are offering a single platform to the listeners and content creators to share their enthusiasm for creativity. We are thriving towards making continuous progress and offering more enriching content to our audiences.”
Founded in 2018, Pocket FM is entertaining the listeners with over 100,000+ hours of enriching content via long-format content, audiobooks, stories, novels, and podcasts. It has the highest engagement time of 110 minutes per listening user daily, and over 2.7 billion monthly listening minutes are streamed on the platform. The brand has aggressive plans to scale rapidly in Indian markets and envisions building the largest community of writers and artists, homegrown authors through its platform.
(We got this information in a press release).