POCO joins forces with MTV Hustle 03 represent as Title Sponsor

Sharing his excitement on the association, Himanshu Tandon, country head, POCO India said, "Rap is more than just music; it's a powerful expression of the youth's unyielding spirit. POCO has always been the brand for those who dare to be different, who embrace challenges, and who set new trends. Our association with MTV Hustle Season 3 is a testament to our commitment to understanding and empowering the vibrant energy of the young generation. Through this collaboration, we're not just sponsoring a show; we're becoming a part of a cultural movement that resonates deeply with the millennial and Gen Z audience. POCO is thrilled to amplify the voices of India's rap sensations and contribute to the growth of an art form that speaks volumes about the passion and resilience of our youth."