POCO joins forces with MTV Hustle 03 represent as Title Sponsor

This season's definitive clarion call, ‘India Ab Tumhari Baari’, celebrates the representation of young India’s culture and identity.
POCO has announced its collaboration with the newest season of India’s pioneering rap reality television show, MTV Hustle 03 Represent. Marking its entry as the title sponsor, POCO is set to amplify the impact of the already sensation-stirring show, taking India's rap culture to unprecedented heights.
MTV Hustle, known for revolutionizing the desi hip-hop genre in India and putting it on the global map, is back with its third season to captivate audiences worldwide. The show by the entertainment brand MTV is India’s biggest rap battleground, bringing fresh rap sounds from the country, ready to be turned into industry-ready rap professionals.
In the latest iteration of this ground-breaking culture phenomenon, MTV Hustle 03 Represent promises to unveil India's most distinctive rap voices battling it out for the ultimate glory. Actively shaping India's burgeoning rap scene, the show is known for putting uncharted talent on a nationwide platform, celebrating an art of self-expression that resonates profoundly with the youth. This season's definitive clarion call, ‘India Ab Tumhari Baari’, celebrates the representation of young India’s culture and identity, synergising with the two powerhouse brands coming together.
Sharing his excitement on the association, Himanshu Tandon, country head, POCO India said, "Rap is more than just music; it's a powerful expression of the youth's unyielding spirit. POCO has always been the brand for those who dare to be different, who embrace challenges, and who set new trends. Our association with MTV Hustle Season 3 is a testament to our commitment to understanding and empowering the vibrant energy of the young generation. Through this collaboration, we're not just sponsoring a show; we're becoming a part of a cultural movement that resonates deeply with the millennial and Gen Z audience. POCO is thrilled to amplify the voices of India's rap sensations and contribute to the growth of an art form that speaks volumes about the passion and resilience of our youth."
Commenting on the partnership, Anshul Ailawadi, head – Youth, Music, and English entertainment, Viacom18, said, “MTV has always been a pioneer in shaping youth cultural movements – especially when it comes to music entertainment. We are delighted to have a natural partner in POCO – who shares our passion for desi hip-hop and has come on board to present MTV Hustle 3.0 to our audiences.
The collaboration solidifies POCO's image as a brand that's constantly attuned to the youthful pulse. POCO recognizes the fervent appetite for rap as a genre among millennials and has found a perfect partner in MTV Hustle to establish this connection.
