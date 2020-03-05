POGO and Cartoon Network announce three new homegrown comedies for 2020

Speaking about the new content, Abhishek Dutta, senior director and network head of Cartoon Network and POGO in South Asia, said, “Our top priority is our fans and they love characters and great stories. These quintessentially Indian shows will resonate strongly with them. We commissioned ‘Titoo’ and ‘Lambuji Tinguji’ and acquired ‘Bandbudh Aur Budbak’, for their clever use of comedy and humour. They all feature visual richness and robust characters, embedded in unique animated worlds and stories. The creativity and talent now seen in the Indian animation industry has developed tremendously and the commitment made to three homegrown IPs is testament to our belief in the industry to create world-class entertainment.”