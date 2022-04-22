Pogo begins the fun-tastic summer celebrations with the launch of adventurous tales of ‘The Pandavas’

The reimagined world of ‘The Pandavas’ will premiere on April 23.
As kids get ready to enjoy their summer holidays across the country, POGO, India’s leading kids’ entertainment channel, has planned plenty of fun-tainment with its Fun-tastic Summer campaign from April 25 till June 3. To kick-off the holiday season, POGO is launching the thrilling adventures of five brothers ‘The Pandavas’ on April 23 with new episodes every weekend at 12:30 pm.
The action-packed series, developed in collaboration with Hi-Tech Animation, adds to POGO’s fun filled line-up of amazing characters, exciting storylines, and diverse worlds. ‘The Pandavas’, inspired by the mythological characteristics of the Pandava brothers, will be centred around the chronicles of Righteous Yudhishtir, Powerful Bheem, Astute Arjun, Adventurous Nakul and Valorant Sahadev in their childhood days, as students of Guru Dronacharya. Created by leveraging cutting-edge CGI technology, the animated retelling will bring alive the adventures and heroic battles nestled in the lessons of unity, respect, morals and sibling camaraderie of the young princes of Hastinapur.
Commenting on the launch of the summer campaign Abhishek Dutta, South Asia Network Head for POGO and Cartoon Network said, “‘The Pandavas’ is a thrilling mix of action and comedy. We are positive POGO’s young fans will relate to the inspiring stories of the Pandava brothers.”
He added: “During the ‘POGO Fun-tastic Summer’ campaign, fans can expect celebrations, awesome content and a chance to meet their favourite toon characters.”
The summer festivities will continue on POGO with new episodes and movies of popular shows including ‘Titoo – Har Jawaab Ka Sawaal Hu’, ‘Smaashhing Simmba’, ‘Chhota Bheem’, ‘Kris’, and ‘Grizzy and The Lemmings’ from Monday-Friday 9 am onwards, starting April 25.
POGO Fun-tastic Summer campaign is powered by Center Fruit from Perfetti Van Melle India, and Parle Magix, Rasna and All Out as the associate sponsors. To delight kids with lip-smacking donut menus, POGO has partnered with Mad Over Donuts for a special summer packaging to promote its summer campaign and will be present in 60 outlets across five cities (Mumbai, Delhi, Chennai, Bangalore and Pune) for April and May.
It will also be the first time that POGO’s young fans will get to meet Titoo and Simmba in real life, as these characters will travel to cities across India. POGO promises to bring the fun of the brand up & close for its fans after a gap of two years, by being present in malls of key cities in India, giving kids the chance to beat the summer heat in an entertaining and engaging set-up. That’s not it! On May 1, fans will get to witness the most loved toon’s birthday celebration, as Chhota Bheem engages with his young fans for cake cutting, meet & greet with fans, dance performances and a laddoo making reel challenge across digital platforms.
