Pogo begins the fun-tastic summer celebrations with the launch of adventurous tales of ‘The Pandavas’

It will also be the first time that POGO’s young fans will get to meet Titoo and Simmba in real life, as these characters will travel to cities across India. POGO promises to bring the fun of the brand up & close for its fans after a gap of two years, by being present in malls of key cities in India, giving kids the chance to beat the summer heat in an entertaining and engaging set-up. That’s not it! On May 1, fans will get to witness the most loved toon’s birthday celebration, as Chhota Bheem engages with his young fans for cake cutting, meet & greet with fans, dance performances and a laddoo making reel challenge across digital platforms.