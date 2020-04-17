POGO collaborates with Doordarshan to simulcast ‘Chhota Bheem’

Speaking about the partnership, Siddharth Jain, managing director of WarnerMedia Entertainment Networks in South Asia said, “These are challenging times and we believe that POGO’s fun-filled, relatable content will keep kids engaged and entertained. We are very pleased to collaborate with a platform as distinguished and popular as Doordarshan. The agreement ensures that an even larger number of young viewers across the country will be able to enjoy ‘Chhota Bheem’, one of our most prominent shows.”