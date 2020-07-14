POGO Sets airdate for new homegrown original ‘Titoo – Har Jawaab Ka Sawaal Hu’

Speaking about the launch, Abhishek Dutta, South Asia Network head for Cartoon Network and POGO, said, “Homegrown content is currently the cornerstone of kids’ entertainment in India, and POGO has long been a pioneer in recognizing the potential of localized stories. It gives us great pleasure to debut ‘Titoo – Har Jawaab Ka Sawaal Hu’, created with a distinctive Indian environment. With a mix of relatable situations, endearing characters, slapstick humour and world-class animation, Titoo will win the hearts of our young fans.”