POGO Sets airdate for new homegrown original ‘Titoo – Har Jawaab Ka Sawaal Hu’

The animated comedy series to premiere on July 27.
POGO, India’s leading homegrown kids’ entertainment channel, is set to launch ‘Titoo – Har Jawaab Ka Sawaal Hu’ a brand-new animation-comedy series produced by Cosmos Maya. The latest original in POGO’s rich portfolio of locally-made content will air weekdays at 12:30 pm from July 27.
Speaking about the launch, Abhishek Dutta, South Asia Network head for Cartoon Network and POGO, said, “Homegrown content is currently the cornerstone of kids’ entertainment in India, and POGO has long been a pioneer in recognizing the potential of localized stories. It gives us great pleasure to debut ‘Titoo – Har Jawaab Ka Sawaal Hu’, created with a distinctive Indian environment. With a mix of relatable situations, endearing characters, slapstick humour and world-class animation, Titoo will win the hearts of our young fans.”
POGO’s nationwide promotional launch for Titoo includes brand integrations and branded content production bolstered with digital promotions and on-air activations. The channel has also collaborated with iconic kids’ magazine, Tinkle, and a leading digital parent platform, Momspresso, to amp up the buzz around ‘Titoo’. In addition to Hindi, the new show will also be available in Tamil.
(We got this information in a press release).