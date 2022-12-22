POGO's Chhota Bheem and Little Singham to join the Christmas celebrations on ZEE TV's Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Li’L Champs

‘Little Singham’ and ‘Chhota Bheem’ will also have the judges join the party by imitating their iconic moves and enjoying Chhota Bheem’s favourite laddoos.
The dose of dhamakedar entertainment will double up this weekend! POGO’s homegrown super heroes ‘Chhota Bheem’ and ‘Little Singham’ will for the first time ever, grace the stage of Zee TV’s singing reality show ‘Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Li’l Champs’ for a historic collaboration to mark the Christmas celebrations and promote their upcoming festive movie line-up. From India’s youngest supercop ‘Little Singham’ dancing to his ‘Aata Majhi Satakli’ moves along with his friend Dholakpur’s mighty ‘Chhota Bheem’ charming the audience with his wit and fun antics, kids and families are in for a magical treat with the Christmas Special episode on Sunday, December 25 at 9 PM only on Zee TV.
In the presence of the popular comedienne and host Bharti Singh and revered judges Anu Malik, Shankar Mahadevan and Neeti Mohan, the little contestants will team up with 'Chhota Bheem' and 'Little Singham' to add excitement to the Christmas Special episode.
Talking about the association, Azmat Jagmag, head of marketing – OTT and Linear, Warner Bros. Discovery, South Asia said, “POGO’s blockbuster cartoons ‘Little Singham’ and ‘Chhota Bheem’ have received enormous love from their fans over the years. It is our constant endeavour to innovate and collaborate with brands which helps us in connecting with our audiences in a new way each time. The unique association with Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Li’l Champs is a testament to the popularity of the characters and our marquee IPs and will definitely delight our viewers. In addition, to celebrate the festive season we have planned an exciting line-up of brand new ‘Little Singham’ and ‘Chhota Bheem’ movies.”
Zee TV Business head, Aparna Bhosle mentioned, “As India’s most loved singing reality show that grooms the country’s youngest talent to scale their fullest potential, it has been our constant endeavour at Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Li’l Champs to foster the right kind of atmosphere on the sets for our kids to feel truly at home, celebrate ongoing festivals with aplomb and perform at ease. To add festive cheer to our Christmas celebration, we are happy to collaborate with POGO and surprise our kids with their favourite toons. The fun filled exchanges between our host, judges, talent and the toons are bound to make a memorable viewing experience for children across the country and their parents.”
Continuing the celebrations and masti, kids can watch brand new movies of India’s bravest kid supercop ‘Little Singham’ and everyone’s favourite ‘Chhota Bheem’, December 24 onwards every day at 12.30 PM and 7:15 PM only on POGO in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada, and Marathi.
