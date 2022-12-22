POGO's Chhota Bheem and Little Singham to join the Christmas celebrations on ZEE TV's Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Li’L Champs

Talking about the association, Azmat Jagmag, head of marketing – OTT and Linear, Warner Bros. Discovery, South Asia said, “POGO’s blockbuster cartoons ‘Little Singham’ and ‘Chhota Bheem’ have received enormous love from their fans over the years. It is our constant endeavour to innovate and collaborate with brands which helps us in connecting with our audiences in a new way each time. The unique association with Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Li’l Champs is a testament to the popularity of the characters and our marquee IPs and will definitely delight our viewers. In addition, to celebrate the festive season we have planned an exciting line-up of brand new ‘Little Singham’ and ‘Chhota Bheem’ movies.”