Poonawalla Fincorp premiers cricket anthem on Republic Media Network

Speaking about the song, Abhay Bhutada, managing director- Poonawalla Fincorp said, “We are happy and excited to release the ‘Cricket Song of the Year #DoItTibara’. India is a cricket-loving nation and Poonawalla Fincorp, as a national brand resonates with every single individual who holds an equal amount of love and passion for the game of cricket. This is not just a song; it’s an emotion that perfectly encapsulates the essence of how cricket transcends boundaries and brings 142 crore Indians together and aspires to fulfil their dreams associated with this most beloved sport.”