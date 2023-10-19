Poonawalla Fincorp premiers cricket anthem on Republic Media Network

This is the first time ever that the cricket anthem has been launched exclusively only with one Network.
Poonawalla Fincorp launched the much awaited Cricket Anthem on Republic Media Network today.
The release was premiered across all 4 channels of the Network, with a roadblock on Republic TV, Republic Bharat, Republic Bangla & Republic Kannada.
This is the first time ever that the cricket anthem has been launched exclusively only with one Network. Republic's reach has grown to 438 million, making it the largest news Network operating across 4 languages.
Speaking about the song, Abhay Bhutada, managing director- Poonawalla Fincorp said, “We are happy and excited to release the ‘Cricket Song of the Year #DoItTibara’. India is a cricket-loving nation and Poonawalla Fincorp, as a national brand resonates with every single individual who holds an equal amount of love and passion for the game of cricket. This is not just a song; it’s an emotion that perfectly encapsulates the essence of how cricket transcends boundaries and brings 142 crore Indians together and aspires to fulfil their dreams associated with this most beloved sport.”
Hersh Bhandari, Group COO, Republic Media Network said, “We, at Republic Media Network are excited about this launch. We are all geared up to strategically build up this Cricket Anthem across our platforms. Republic’s reach is today about 1 in every 3 Indians and that makes us the largest News Network in the country.”
Poonawalla Fincorp is India’s most trusted financial services brand. Rooted in strong values of transparency, collaboration, responsibility and innovation, Poonawalla Fincorp has an impeccable record on delivering the best in class consumer-centric solutions and products to individuals and businesses.
Republic Media Network’s leadership in the broadcast space continues to be uncontested, given that it has maintained its solid No. 1 position in English with Republic TV, in Hindi with Republic Bharat, in Bengali with Republic Bangla and in Kannada with Republic Kannada.