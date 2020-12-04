Pop Communications launches an innovative AR filter for two-way engagement for Marriott On Wheels

Marriott on Wheels is Marriott International’s delivery programme that’s live in 60+ hotels in the country.

The filter crafted by Pop Communications, is a super interactive game designed to please foodies.

What sets it apart - it’s a non-selfie based filter game, meant to be played by 2 or more people.

The game showcases delicious food dishes lifted from the menus of Marriott hotels. And directs the gamers to play ‘Guess the food’ giving each other hints until the right answer is guessed.

The agency has successfully created a unique fun experience for users to play with each other that also creates brand recall.

In order to increase the longevity of the filter - it is refreshed in phases with new dishes being added as an update.

The filter has led to a 78% increase in engagement on the marriott on wheels social media page and also to direct sales conversions for the brand.

This also happens to be the first time any hospitality chain has innovated in this space.

The revenues for Marriott on wheels have been up by 14.2% week over week. And their page has seen 114% growth in follower base compared to weeks before the filter launch.