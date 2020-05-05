Prajakta Koli to represent India at global live stream 'The Call to Unite' event featuring Oprah Winfrey, Julia Roberts

The event will see them perform, offer lessons and conversations that will help support people as they face umpteen amounts of challenges during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Among a host of COVID-19 relief concerts being held is the 24-hour global live-stream of 'The Call to Unite' event presented by UNITE, a new collaborative led by Tim Shriver, that will bring together over 200 global leaders, artists, entertaining and community leaders. The event will see them perform, offer lessons and conversations that will help support people as they face umpteen amounts of challenges during the COVID-19 pandemic.
A myriad of stars are set to make an appearance during the event to inspire viewers to pay it forward. Each participant is set to "answer the call in their own way," whether it be performing a song, offering a prayer or sharing their story.
Some of the stars expected to participate include Naomi Campbell, Oprah Winfrey, Alanis Morisette, Deepak Chopra, Eva Longoria, George W Bush, Jay Shetty, Jennifer Garner, Julia Roberts, Kailash Sathyarthi, Mandy Moore, Quincy Jones and more. Taking India to the world, 26-year-old digital superstar and India’s foremost content creator, Prajakta Koli will be representing the country at the prestigious event.
Prajakta Koli states, “It is so inspiring to see how artists from different countries and ethnicities have come together to stand strong and make whatever little difference we can make to fight what’s happening in our world right now. We all need to shed our insecurities and come together to contribute in whatever way we can. I feel so honoured and proud to be a part of an event that has such an amazing line-up of inspiring people. So much love to the entire team of Unite and RoomToRead for this initiative.”
A Call To Unite spokesperson states, "Today, billions of people around the world are isolated and anxious because of the COVID-19 pandemic — unable to gather with loved ones, go to work, or even mourn those they’ve lost. Still, in this moment of isolation, millions are rising to the occasion by showing each other love and support in countless ways. The Call to Unite is a celebration of those acts of humanity, and an invitation to the world to join in lifting one another in this moment of need. We need each other. Now more than ever."
Service partners GiveDirectly and Points of Light will allow viewers to help donate whatever they want — whether financial support or volunteer hours — to families and communities that need it most.
The Call To Unite will be live-streamed at unite.us and on supporting partners including Facebook, YouTube, Twitch, Twitter, LinkedIn and SiriusXM Stars channel 109. Meanwhile, Spotify will also provide segments from the event on-demand within the 24 hour-period and afterward.
The Call to Unite is set to kick off Friday at 8 p.m. EST and conclude Saturday at 8 p.m. EST. Prajakta's segment will air between 4 a.m. EST and 5 a.m. EST on May 2.
