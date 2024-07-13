Prajavani celebrates Sandalwood’s exemplary work with the 2nd Prajavani Kannada Cine Sammana awards

Launched in 2023 by Karnataka’s most trusted daily Prajavani, the award ceremony aims to recognise the best in the industry. These awards are designed in the Academy Awards format – ‘for the industry by the industry’. The Prajavani Cine Sammana can claim to be the most credible cine awards in the state because they are selected by three levels of jury – Technical Jury, Grand Jury and, finally, an Academy of voters from the industry.