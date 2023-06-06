Prajavani honours the Sandalwood Industry

These awards are designed in the Academy Awards format - ‘for the industry by the industry’. The Prajavani Kannada Cine Sammana can claim to be the most credible cine awards in the state because they are selected by three levels of jury - Technical Jury, Grand Jury and, finally, an Academy of voters from the industry. The Grand Jury comprised film director Girish Kasaravalli, film critic N Vidyasagar, music composer Hamsalekha, actor-director Prakash Raj, actress-producer Sruthi Hariharan, and directors Yogaraj Bhat and Sumana Kittur. The members associated with Karnataka Film Chamber of Commerce and the Kannada Chalanachitra Vanijya Mandali formed a part of the Academy. The entire evaluation process was done under the supervision of global audit firm E&Y.