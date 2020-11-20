Prajavani launches News App

Some of the key features of the new app are:

Nanna Sudhi (My News): A home for personalised news. Tailor your news feed depending on your preferences and reading habits.

Chitike Suddhi (News Shots): Want to read a short summary before jumping into the details of the news? We offer a snippety news article in less than 70 words for those addicted to short formats.

Super Hits (Highlights): Consume news insta style. If you love Instagram and Facebook stories, you can now stay updated with visual-led articles.