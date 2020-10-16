Pranav Premnarayen buys 10% equity stake in ITMagia

"We are delighted to have Pranav Premnarayen as our business partner. This company was our dream project, and we are extremely happy with whatever we have achieved in such a short span of time. Pranav comes in with a vast pool of advertising and marketing knowledge, and a shared enthusiasm for sports. It's a great feeling to have a friend who believes in the same vision and shares the same passion to accomplish the goal we have set for ourselves. We are looking forward to this fantastic journey, hoping this to be a truly amazing one,” quoted by Hemant Sharma, co-founder, ITMagia Solution.