PRCAI introduces an industry-first story telling convention ‘PRana 2024: Shaping the Story of India’

“From our ancient epics to modern narratives of innovation, India has always been the land of storytelling. As we approach India@100, there could be no better way for the PR industry to celebrate our rich heritage and aspirational future. PRana 2024 is more than just an initiative; it’s a celebration of storytelling, our thriving tradition on a global stage. Well-crafted narratives can inspire change, transform mindsets, and drive meaningful change, and this is the power of strategic communication that we will harness through PRana 2024. As our industry continues to grow and gain strategic importance across sectors, we look forward to crafting compelling narratives that will resonate with our global ambitions,” said Kunal Kishore, Vice President, PRCAI.