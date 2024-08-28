PRCAI introduces an industry-first story telling convention ‘PRana 2024: Shaping the Story of India’

Sign up for afaqs! Newsletters
20 key opinion leaders build the new narrative for India@100, with more than 100 C-Suite participating and co-curating the narrative of India’s progress and reputation.
The Public Relations Consultants Association of India (PRCAI) will host the inaugural edition of PRana 2024: Shaping the Story of India on September 4, 2024 at The Leela, Chanakya Puri, New Delhi, inviting 20 key opinion leaders, 100 plus C-suite leaders and top communicators to co-create the new narrative of the nation, as India marches towards the centennial independence celebrations in 2047. The convention underscores the critical importance of compelling narratives for inspiring change, fostering innovation, and contributing to the country’s growth.
The public relations industry is witnessing continued growth and upward trajectory, estimated at INR 2500 crores in FY 2023, registering double digit growth year-on-year and employing more than 14,000 people in the organised sector. The industry is gaining increased recognition by CEO and C-Suite community. According to SPRINT 2023* the private sector, startup economy, and unicorns are fuelling PR industry’s growth, the C-suite is increasingly recognising PR and communications as a driving function rather than just an enabler. Eight out of 10 respondents said that India Inc. leadership is working closely with their corporate communications team to devise strategies for brand communication, while 80% of corporate communications head report directly to the CEOs.
"PRana 2024 is a movement aimed at harnessing the power of aspirational narratives to drive our nation's progress with two significant stakeholders - business leaders and reputation custodians. I am certain that the insights shared amongst these stakeholders will not only shape the future of public relations in India but will also contribute to the global discourse on reputation management and storytelling." said Deeptie Sethi, CEO of PRCAI.
“From our ancient epics to modern narratives of innovation, India has always been the land of storytelling. As we approach India@100, there could be no better way for the PR industry to celebrate our rich heritage and aspirational future. PRana 2024 is more than just an initiative; it’s a celebration of storytelling, our thriving tradition on a global stage. Well-crafted narratives can inspire change, transform mindsets, and drive meaningful change, and this is the power of strategic communication that we will harness through PRana 2024. As our industry continues to grow and gain strategic importance across sectors, we look forward to crafting compelling narratives that will resonate with our global ambitions,” said Kunal Kishore, Vice President, PRCAI.
Inspired by the global trend of shorter speeches which are gaining popularity reflects how people consume information in today's fast-paced world, the convention introduced a brand-new speech format called ‘300Wise’, where speakers will deliver concise, high-impact visionary speeches in five minutes. Influential key opinion leaders will share their vision for India@100 at the public relations convention themed PRana 2024: Shaping the Story of India centred around how powerful ideas can positively impact four pivotal pillars of reputation centred around Leadership and Vision, Emotional Quotient, Country Economics and Social Elevation. Business leaders including Nadir Godrej, Chairman & MD of Godrej Industries, Ritesh Agarwal, CEO & Founder of OYO Rooms, Ashish Kumar Chauhan, MD & CEO of the National Stock Exchange of India (NSE), Bhairavi Jani, Chairperson of SCA Group of Companies; Captain Indraani Singh, Founder of Literacy India; Chhavi Rajawat, First MBA Sarpanch, Devdutt Pattanaik, Author, Guneet Monga, Academy Award-Winning Filmmaker, Kapil Sibal, Lawyer & Politician, Vineet Nayar, Founder of Sampark Foundation, Licypriya Kangujam, Climate Activist, Manish Sharma, Chairman of Panasonic Life Solutions India and South Asia; and Supriya Paul, Co-Founder and CEO of Josh Talks amongst others. Each track will be facilitated by notable guests from the media to help co-curate the India narrative.
During the story convention, PRCAI will unveil a whitepaper ‘IndiaKiAshaa’ sharing India’s hopes and aspirations. The whitepaper will outline what India can achieve in the next five years which will positively impact it’s brand reputation. The insights shared are culled from over 185,000 responses from 40,000 plus unique citizens located in 394 districts of India. The research is focused on key areas such as sustainability, geopolitical influence, infrastructure, healthcare, ease of living in cities, growth and prosperity, quality education, skilling, technology and innovation and communications, giving a perspective of evolving national narrative of India’s progress and its future trajectory.
PRana 2024: Shaping the Story of India is dedicated to highlighting the power of storytelling in effecting positive change and contributing to the next phase of India's growth. Conceived by PRCAI's esteemed counsel and advisory board with cumulative experience of over 500 years, the convention will serve as a platform where actionable insights will be exchanged, paving the way for real change. PRana 2024 salutes a renewed commitment and purpose of leveraging credible storytelling as a powerful tool to shape India's reputation, establishing it as a pivotal platform for the communications industry and setting the stage for future innovations and collaborations.
