Prega News gives a new colour to good news

Rajeev Juneja, CEO, Mankind Pharma, said: “Prega News has been a frontrunner in raising pertinent issues related to pregnancy and childbirth in the country, which are generally ignored. Indian society is still at large engulfed with preference of male child over female. Labelled in specific colors this has been running through generations and is wrecking the foundation of country’s social progress. Our latest campaign - #ImwithYellow is an initiative to rise against the alarming issue of sex discrimination. It urges people to do away with the clichés of gender stereotyping and focus on health of the baby by standing with Yelow- a colour that symbolizes its health and happiness”.